BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $29.53

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $28.55. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,939 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

