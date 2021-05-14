Bird.Money (BIRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for $162.77 or 0.00323895 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00089602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.94 or 0.01165944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00069801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00113875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00063962 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,045 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

