Birdchain 1-Day Volume Tops $98,058.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $676,282.94 and approximately $98,058.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.54 or 0.01166712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00115758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,250,388 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

