BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $831,214.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. BitBall has a market cap of $3.64 million and $831,214.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 120.5% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,720.20 or 1.00435807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00223236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004290 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

