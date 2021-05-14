BitBall Price Reaches $0.0031 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $892,642.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,947.49 or 1.00269981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00232735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004412 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

