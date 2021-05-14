Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Hits $45.19 on Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $409,893.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $45.19 or 0.00089618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.