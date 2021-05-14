Bitcashpay (BCP) Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $571,816.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01184278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00115006 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063242 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

