BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $52,239.90 and $950.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

