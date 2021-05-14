Bitcoin Atom Hits One Day Volume of $245.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

