Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $36.49 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.49 or 0.00071879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $677.67 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,761.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.22 or 0.02594932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.00650365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.