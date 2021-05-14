Bitcoin CZ Price Hits $0.0340 on Major Exchanges (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $116,961.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00093900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00602622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.00237326 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,442,112 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

