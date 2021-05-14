Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $945.63 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00010215 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $945.63 million and approximately $144.45 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056307 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

