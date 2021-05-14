Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $105.35 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $209.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $105.35 or 0.00208614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.89 or 0.00627495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00278055 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

