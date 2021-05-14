Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $106.03 or 0.00213592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $184.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00618072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00291424 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00015531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 129.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

