Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $105.35 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $209.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $105.35 or 0.00208614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.89 or 0.00627495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00278055 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.