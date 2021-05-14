Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $124,374.96 and $208.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

