Bitcoin Interest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $138,752.89 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.11 or 0.00606415 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00209375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00277495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015742 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004376 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

