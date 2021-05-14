Bitcoin Private Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,805.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00004402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $1,805.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00619911 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00205093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00277338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

