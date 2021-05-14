Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

