Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48.78 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $72.71 or 0.00144442 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $615.41 million and $48.78 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.00604452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00239499 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

