BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $2.96 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00005921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and $17,462.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002692 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,558,712 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,258 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

