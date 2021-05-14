BitDegree Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $880.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. BitDegree has a market cap of $935,773.61 and approximately $880.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.01170488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00115660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063868 BTC.

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

