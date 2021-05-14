Bitgear (GEAR) Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgear has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $6,971.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

