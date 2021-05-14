BitGuild PLAT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,846.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $108,041.86 and $77,846.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

