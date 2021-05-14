BitWhite Hits One Day Volume of $144,374.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. BitWhite has a market cap of $135,733.11 and approximately $144,374.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

