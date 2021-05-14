Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $267,488.35 and $78.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

