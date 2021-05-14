Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,488.35

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $267,488.35 and $78.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00648169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

