Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading Down 31.8% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $301,445.95 and $40.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00653640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

