BJ’s Wholesale Club Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,296% compared to the typical volume of 219 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,855. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 193,254 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

