Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Down 3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) fell 3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. 704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Specifically, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $409,469.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

