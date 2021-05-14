BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 27% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $7.36 million and $207,427.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00043855 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 137.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001382 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,658,535 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.