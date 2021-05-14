BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 440,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $821.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

