Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $15.84. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 42,748 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

