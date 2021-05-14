Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

