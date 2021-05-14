BLAST (BLAST) Hits Market Cap of $43,209.16

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. BLAST has a market cap of $43,209.16 and approximately $148.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008384 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.