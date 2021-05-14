BLink (BLINK) Achieves Market Cap of $13.87 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $98,535.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.79 or 0.01209259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00115633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063718 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

