Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Shares of BLNK traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

