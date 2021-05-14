Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 7%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 17,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,180,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

