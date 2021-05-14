Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Cap Achieves $7.53 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $333,605.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00091537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.04 or 0.01194450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00066220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00112271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063719 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,015,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars.

