Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $4.06

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $184,957.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 644,337 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

