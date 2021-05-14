Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 7%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price was up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 15,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,272,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,559. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

