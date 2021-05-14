Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $282.30

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.30 ($3.69) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 14,072 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of £239.11 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.30.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

