Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits 1-Day Volume of $113,283.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $102.07 million and approximately $113,283.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00005354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.