Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,195 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.