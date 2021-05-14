Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,181 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,289. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.13.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

