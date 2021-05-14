Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 16,585 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 108,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,158. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,467. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

