Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 17,091 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 915,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 132,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,521,055. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

