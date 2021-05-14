Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 2,144 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.84. 64,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,235. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

