BMO Capital Markets Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$4.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 39.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

FIL traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.44. 1,652,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.34. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$8.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$825.22 million and a PE ratio of -42.60.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.