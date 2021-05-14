BMO Capital Markets Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $110.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.68. 188,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,627. Nucor has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $103.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.